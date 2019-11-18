Broncos' Drew Lock: 'Unlikely' for Week 12 activation
Coach Vic Fangio said it's "unlikely but possible" Lock (thumb) is activated from injured reserve in advance of Sunday's game at Buffalo, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
In the event Lock does elevate to the 53-man roster, he'll be the backup to current starting quarterback Brandon Allen. Lock is expected to continue working with the scout team this week, much like he's done since he was designated for return from IR last Tuesday. The Broncos have two weeks remaining to make a decision on Lock, but in the meantime Brett Rypien will serve as the team's No. 2 QB.
