Following the signing of journeyman Jeff Driskel as the presumptive QB2, Denver appears content to stand pat at quarterback, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.

Lock was mostly solid, but showed flashes of real promise down the stretch during his 4-1 tenure as the Broncos' starting quarterback. That didn't prevent some from calling for Denver to bring in a veteran to push Lock in 2020. That hasn't happened and, though Driskel has the athleticism to complement Lock's style, his 1-7 career records as a starter -- albeit on some bad teams -- is unlikely to trigger a camp battle. It is possible that the Broncos look for a developmental quarterback in the late rounds of the draft, but everything is trending toward a full-season audition for Lock in 2020.