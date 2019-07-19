Broncos' Drew Lock: Viewed as developmental project
Coach Vic Fangio doesn't believe Lock is an NFL-ready quarterback, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. "[Lock]'s college offense had no carryover to pro offenses," Fangio said Friday. "He was under duress a lot. I don't think he's as far along being an NFL-ready QB as he could have been. He's not a QB yet. He's a hard-throwing pitcher who doesn't know how to pitch yet.''
Fangio joins general manager John Elway in making it a point to shut down any speculation about a QB competition between Lock and Joe Flacco. The rookie will have time to develop on the bench, following a college career with a 56.9 completion percentage as a four-year starter under three different offensive coordinators at Missouri. The Broncos are betting that Lock's arm strength and athleticism ultimately outweigh concerns regarding his accuracy and pocket presence. He signed his rookie contract Wednesday, just in the nick of time to participate in the start of training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Hill way up
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with its top...
-
Dynasty Rankings: WR
Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...
-
Team Preview: Kansas City Chiefs
Tyreek Hill won't be suspended in 2019, which means the Chiefs are bringing the whole gang...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold and Jets
Adam Gase gets another chance to mold a young quarterback now that he's with Sam Darnold, but...
-
Hill a first-round pick again
Tyreek Hill now is a first-round pick and could be the best receiver in Fantasy, Heath Cummings...