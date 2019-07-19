Coach Vic Fangio doesn't believe Lock is an NFL-ready quarterback, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. "[Lock]'s college offense had no carryover to pro offenses," Fangio said Friday. "He was under duress a lot. I don't think he's as far along being an NFL-ready QB as he could have been. He's not a QB yet. He's a hard-throwing pitcher who doesn't know how to pitch yet.''

Fangio joins general manager John Elway in making it a point to shut down any speculation about a QB competition between Lock and Joe Flacco. The rookie will have time to develop on the bench, following a college career with a 56.9 completion percentage as a four-year starter under three different offensive coordinators at Missouri. The Broncos are betting that Lock's arm strength and athleticism ultimately outweigh concerns regarding his accuracy and pocket presence. He signed his rookie contract Wednesday, just in the nick of time to participate in the start of training camp.