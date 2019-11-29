Broncos' Drew Lock: Will be activated for Week 13
The Broncos will "definitely" activate Lock (thumb) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, but Denver has yet to decide whether the rookie or Brandon Allen will start at quarterback in Week 13, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Newman notes that Denver is expected to formally announce a starter late Friday or at some point Saturday, but Lock looks like the overwhelming favorite to garner the nod. According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, Lock took the first rep at practices Wednesday through Friday, signaling that he's likely jumped ahead of Allen in the pecking order. Allen generally struggled to move the offense in his three starts following Joe Flacco's (neck) placement on injured reserve, completing just 46.4 percent of his throws for 6.1 yards per attempt and a 3:2 TD:INT.
