Lock will undergo tests on his right (throwing) shoulder Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Though Lock sported a sling when he addressed the media after Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Steelers, the QB said he'll take "it day-by-day," adding that he's "optimistic about it," Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site notes. That said, the Broncos figure to proceed cautiously here, and unless Lock's issue is deemed very minor, the stage is set for Jeff Driskel to start next Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.