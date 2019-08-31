General manager John Elway told reporters that Lock (thumb) will head to injured reserve, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Once Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien were released, the initial impression was that Lock was close enough to returning to be kept on the 53-man roster. Elway clarified on Saturday that the Broncos simply needed the roster spots to hold onto other players. Elway said that Lock is about six to eight weeks away, making injured reserve the logical move. Lock figures to be activated once he's ready so that he can practice, but Elway did not guarantee that -- especially given the other valuable players -- like Theo Riddick and Jake Butt -- also heading to injured reserve.

