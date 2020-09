Lock suffered a rotator/labral issue in his right shoulder and will miss 2-to-6 weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Lock underwent an MRI that changed the diagnosis from a sprained AC joint to a rotator/labral issue, but the timeline for his return remains the same. For the time being, Jeff Driskel is expected to start under center after finishing this past Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh following Lock's injury.