Lock (thumb) will be sidelined for the start of the regular season, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

It was already reported that Lock had suffered a thumb sprain and was going to miss some time, but now Lock is on track to be out for the start of his rookie season. This isn't too surprising given that it is a thumb sprain on Lock's throwing hand and now, Kevin Hogan is in line to secure the backup quarterback job behind Joe Flacco for the start of the regular season.