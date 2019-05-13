Coach Vic Fangio suggested Lock, Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien will share second- and third-string reps during spring practices.

Fangio said Joe Flacco will take all the first-team snaps while Lock is busy competing with a pair of borderline NFL talents. The No. 42 overall pick has a decent shot to make starts during his rookie season, but it doesn't appear the Broncos will give him a fair shot to win the Week 1 job.

