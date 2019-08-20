Broncos' Drew Lock: X-rays come back negative
Lock (hand) underwent X-rays on his right hand and they have come back negative, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.
This is good news for the rookie quarterback, who exited Monday's contest against the 49ers early in the third quarter. Still, there's a good chance the Broncos opt to give Lock some extra time off to recover with a little under three weeks left until the regular season kicks off. Should Lock miss time, look for Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien to absorb some extra reps.
