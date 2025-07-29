Sanders has a torn ligament in his foot instead of a torn tendon, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

The inside linebacker suffered the injury during Saturday's practice and had to be carted off. It was initially feared to be a torn tendon, which, as Broncos coach Sean Payton explained Monday, would have been more serious, per Evans. The 2023 third-round pick, who missed most of last season with a torn Achilles and projects as a backup to Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw, could still be out for 4-8 weeks, according to Payton.