The Broncos selected Sanders in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 67th overall.

This class didn't boast much top-end talent at off-ball linebacker, but Sanders was easily one of the best of this bunch. A former five-star recruit at Alabama, Sanders transferred to Arkansas in 2022 and flourished. He racked up 103 tackles and 9.5 sacks to earn All-American honors. Sanders' exact role is uncertain in Denver, but Sanders has the tools to either flow and stop the run or pin his ears back and get after the passer. He ran a 4.64 40-yard dash at 236 pounds at the Arkansas Pro Day.