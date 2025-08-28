Broncos' Drew Sanders: Placed on IR, designated to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (foot) was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.
Sanders underwent a surgery on his foot in early August after suffering a torn ligament July 26, and he will now be forced to miss at least four games to open the season. In his absence, Karene Reid and Justin Strnad stand to garner some added reps at inside linebacker.
