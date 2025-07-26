Sanders left Saturday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Sanders initially went to the trainers before heading to the locker room on a cart. The 2023 third-round pick suffered a torn Achilles in May of last year, so he played just four regular-season games and 17 defensive snaps. Sanders will compete for a reserve role in training camp behind Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton if he can shake off this injury.