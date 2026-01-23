Sanders (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

Sanders has yet to make his season debut, having started the year on injured reserve. The third-year linebacker had his 21-day practice window opened this past Saturday. The 24-year-old was able to practice fully throughout the week, but will ultimately not be activated for Sunday's game. The Broncos currently have 10 active linebackers, and the availability within the unit is likely one of the reasons that Sanders will have to continue to wait for a shot to suit up.