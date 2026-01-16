Sanders (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's AFC divisional-round tilt against the Bills, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Sanders opened the season on injured reserve while recovering from an offseason procedure to repair a torn ligament in his foot. His 21-day practice window opened this past Saturday, and while he was able to log a full practice Thursday, he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the divisional round. Sanders' next chance to make his season debut will be the AFC Championship Game if the Broncos triumph over the Bills on Saturday.