Sanders (Achilles) was limited in practice Friday, but he has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Sanders opened the regular season on the Broncos' reserve/PUP list while working his way back from an Achilles procedure in May, but he has been designated to return from IR after his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, per Aric DiLalla of the team's official site. Sanders was able to practice in a limited capacity all week, and while he won't play Sunday, he appears to be close to making his 2024 regular-season debut. Sanders played in all 17 regular-season games during his rookie campaign in 2023 and finished with 24 tackles (13 solo) and one fumble recovery.