Dawson (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

With injuries mounting in the Broncos secondary, a fully healthy Dawson will likely see between 50 and 60 snaps in a Week 7 matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. With only six tackles, no interceptions and no sacks so far this season, Dawson is not worth owning in IDP formats.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories