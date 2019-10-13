Dawson (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The injuries continue to stack up in the Broncos' secondary, as Dawson was unable to shake his foot injury while De'Vante Bausby (neck) is on injured reserve. Chris Harris, Isaac Yiadom and a rotation of Coty Sensabaugh and Davontae Harris figure to be the Broncos' top three corners.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories