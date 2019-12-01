Play

Dawson (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

After sustaining a concussion during Week 12's loss to the Bills, Dawson made the necessary steps through the league's protocol to suit up for this AFC West clash. The second-year corner has logged at least a 66-percent snap share in four straight games, so he could see similar usage in this contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories