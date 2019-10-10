Dawson was limited in Thursday's practice due to a foot injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Dawson appears to have picked up a foot issue during Week 5's win over the Chargers, during which he played a season-high 81 percent of snaps on defense, recording four tackles (two solo). If Dawson is able to get healthy for Week 6, he stands to play another large role in Denver's secondary with De'Vante Bausby (neck) on IR.

