Dawson suffered a torn ACL, LCL and a sprained MCL in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Dawson will undergo surgery in the near future, and he faces a lengthy recovery due to the extensive knee damage he incurred. It's unclear if he'll be ready for the season opener in 2021. With Essang Bassey (torn ACL) and Bryce Callahan (foot) already on IR and A.J. Bouye suspended for the year, the Broncos will need to dig deeper in their cornerback depth. Michael Ojemudia and De'Vante Bausby figure to cover the outside cornerback positions moving forward.