Dawson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Dawson returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out the first two of the week. Isaac Yiadom or the recently demoted Devontae Harris could fill in if the 24-year-old is unable to play.

