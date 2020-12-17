The Broncos placed Dawson (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Dawson suffered a torn ACL, LCL and sprained MCL in Sunday's win over the Panthers, so this move was expected. The Florida product is expected to undergo surgery in the near future, as he faces a lengthy recovery process, unclear if he'll be ready for the start of the 2021 season. As of now, De'Vante Bausby, Nate Hairston and Michael Ojemudia are the only healthy and available cornerbacks on the roster.