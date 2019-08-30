Dawson was acquired by the Broncos from the Patriots on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The fact the trade occurred right before roster cutdowns indicates Dawson's roster spot with the Patriots may have been in jeopardy. The 2018 second-round pick spent the first half of last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and did not see the field after being designated for return. The 23-year-old will look to take advantage of the fresh start with a new team.