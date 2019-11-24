Play

Dawson won't return to Sunday's game against the Bills after suffering a concussion, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site reports.

Dawson has logged hefty workloads over the last six games, but now Isaac Yiadom will likely take over his role for the remainder of the contest. The second-year cornerback will be monitored during the upcoming practice week ahead of next Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

