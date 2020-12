The Broncos fear that Dawson suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Panthers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Dawson suffered a non-contact knee injury while blitzing in the first quarter. The team expects that an MRI will confirm a torn ACL on Monday. This is yet another hit to the Broncos' secondary, which currently has Bryce Callahan (foot) and Essang Bassey (torn ACL) on injured reserve, while A.J. Bouye is suspended for the rest of the season.