Washington signed with the Broncos on Wednesday, Ben Swanson of the team's official site reports.

Washington closed out the 2022 campaign on the non-football illness list, but he's now healthy and ready to earn a role on Denver's roster in 2023. The 29-year-old has spent the last five seasons in New Orleans, mostly handling a role on special teams. He'll now be reunited with Sean Payton, his former coach for four of his years with the Saints.