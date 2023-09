The Broncos elevated Washington to the active roster Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Since this is the third time the Broncos have called Washington up from the practice squad, the team will have to sign him to the active roster if they wish to play him beyond Sunday's contest against the Bears. Washington has played 39 snaps in two contests -- all on special teams -- and is likely to reprise that role should he see the field in Week 4.