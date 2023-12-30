The Broncos placed Washington on the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Washington was unable to practice throughout the week with this illness, making it no surprise that he's been placed on Denver's NFI list. The veteran running back has appeared in 13 games for the Broncos this season, playing 247 of his 248 total snaps on special teams.
More News
-
Broncos' Dwayne Washington: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Dwayne Washington: Not listed on injury report•
-
Broncos' Dwayne Washington: Under the weather•
-
Broncos' Dwayne Washington: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Broncos' Dwayne Washington: Limited to special teams•
-
Broncos' Dwayne Washington: Signed to active roster•