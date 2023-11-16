Washington played all 17 of his snaps on special teams Monday in the Broncos' 24-22 win over the Bills.
Washington has suited up for each of Denver's past eight games, but he's been deployed almost exclusively on special teams. He's played just one snap on offense and will continue to remain buried on the depth chart at running back behind Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine.
