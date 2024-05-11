Leonard has officially agreed to terms with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

Leonard started 32 games across five seasons at Georgia Tech and tallied 387 receiving yards and one touchdown on 41 receptions in the process. He is primarily viewed as a blocking tight end and was even named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award in 2023. The rookie projects to compete with the likes of Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins and Thomas Yassmin for a depth tight end role behind Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich (foot) in the upcoming season.