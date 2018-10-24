Broncos' Dymonte Thomas: Full practice Wednesday
Thomas (chest) practiced in full Wednesday.
Thomas missed last Thursday's game after injuring his chest against the Rams, but has seemingly recovered. Barring a setback, the 24-year-old should resume his role backing up Justin Simmons at free safety.
