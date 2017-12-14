Broncos' Dymonte Thomas: Joins Denver's 53-man roster

The Broncos promoted Thomas from their practice squad Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

The addition of Thomas helps the Broncos restore some depth at safety ahead of Thursday's game against the Colts after the team placed Justin Simmons (ankle) on injured reserve a day earlier. Will Parks is expected to enter the starting lineup alongside Darian Stewart at safety while Simmons is sidelined, so Thomas won't be called upon for many snaps on defense over the Broncos' final three games.