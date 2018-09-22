Broncos' Dymonte Thomas: Questionable for Week 3
The Broncos have listed Thomas (abdomen) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Thomas was limited at Thursday's practice, but unable to go at all Friday. It is unclear if he suffered a setback, but his status for Week 3 is certainly in question. Will Parks and Shamarko Thomas would presumably see slightly bigger roles providing depth at safety should he be unable to suit up.
