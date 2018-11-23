Broncos' Dymonte Thomas: Unavailable Week 12
Thomas (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Thomas will miss his second consecutive game due to a lingering knee injury. The 24-year-old's lack of availability could open up increased special-teams opportunities for Denver's other depth players.
