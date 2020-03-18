Play

The Broncos placed a second-round tender on Wilkinson (ankle) on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The undrafted free agent out of Massachusetts missed the final game of the 2019 season with an ankle injury, but he made 12 starts out of 15 appearances. If another team fails to sign Wilkinson to a contract, he'll likely operate in the same capacity in 2020 as he did the past season.

More News
Our Latest Stories