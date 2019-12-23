Play

Wilkinson suffered a left high ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Lions, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Wilkinson was filling in at right tackle for Ja'Wuan James (knee) on Sunday but went down with the knee injury during the first half. Jake Rodgers should step in at right tackle should Wilkinson and James be unable to play Week 17.

