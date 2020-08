Wilkinson (foot) was placed on the PUP list Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Wilkinson underwent surgery on his foot in May and was originally expected to be healthy for the start of training camp. That is clearly not the case at this point and it remains to be seen when his health will be up to par for a return. The 25-year-old is expected to compete with Garrett Bolles for the Broncos' starting left tackle job, so a quick return would be advantageous.