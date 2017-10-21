Broncos' Elijah Wilkinson: Promoted to 53-man roster
Wilkinson has been promoted to the Broncos' 53-man roster, Mile Klis of KLIS 9 News reports.
Wilkinson should provide the offensive line with some depth without multiple right tackles due to injury. However, it's unlikely he will see time on the offensive line unless things get really hairy for the Broncos.
