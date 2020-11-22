Wilkinson (shin) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The 25-year-old has been on the shelf since fracturing his shin in late September, but he's back on the active roster after missing nearly two months. Wilkinson could step in at right guard Sunday against the Dolphins if Graham Glasgow (calf) is limited or unavailable.
