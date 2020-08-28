site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Elijah Wilkinson: Returns to practice
Wilkinson (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Ben Swanson of the team's official site reports.
Wilkinson rolled his ankle last week in practice but has since made a full recovery. Look for the presumed starting right tackle to slot into first-team reps now that he is back on the field.
