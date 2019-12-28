Wilkinson (ankle) has been ruled out of the Broncos' Week 17 matchup with the Raiders, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Just like that, Wilkinson's 2019 season will come to an end, as the Broncos are not in the playoff hunt. He sustained his high ankle sprain while filling in for Ja'Wuan James in last week's win over the Lions. He will now set his sights on preparing for the 2020 season.