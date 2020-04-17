Broncos' Elijah Wilkinson: Signs tender
Wilkinson (ankle) signed his contract tender with the Broncos on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Wilkinson started 12 of 15 appearances with the Broncos last season, and he now stands to compete for the No. 1 right guard and left tackle gigs. The 25-year-old will play under a $3.259 million salary for the 2020 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jordan Love Prospect Profile
Two years of very different quarterback play at Utah State is leading to mixed takes on Jordan...
-
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Jalen Hurts Prospect Profile
Every year, a rookie quarterback offers crazy upside, but also serious downside. Former Alabama...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...