Wilkinson (ankle) signed his contract tender with the Broncos on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Wilkinson started 12 of 15 appearances with the Broncos last season, and he now stands to compete for the No. 1 right guard and left tackle gigs. The 25-year-old will play under a $3.259 million salary for the 2020 campaign.

