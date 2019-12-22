Play

Wilkinson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Wilkinson picked up the injury, but it was serious enough to force him to receive additional medical attention. In his stead, Austin Schlottmann could get the bump up to the team's starting right guard.

