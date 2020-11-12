The Broncos designated Wilkinson (shin) for a return off injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Wilkinson has resided on IR since Sept. 29 when he suffered a broken shin bone, as the team will now have 21 days to officially activate him. This is good news for the team, as their two options at right tackle, Demar Dotson (groin) and Jake Rodgers (shoulder) are both currently dealing with injuries.