Fry and Brett Maher are in a training-camp competition for the Broncos' kicker job, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Fry signed a contract with Denver in late May after being waived by Arizona a few weeks prior. The Broncos subsequently brought in Maher, who had a strong regular season with Dallas last year before coming down with a case of the yips in the playoffs, missing four extra-point tries in a game against Tampa Bay. Given Maher's advantage in experience -- he's kicked in 54 regular-season games to Fry's three -- the former likely has the early leg up in the training-camp battle, though Maher will need to prove he's past the issues that led to his postseason struggles to win the job.