Fry (undisclosed) reverted to IR on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fry will now be forced to miss the 2023 campaign or ultimately reach an injury settlement with the team. If he can reach a settlement he'll be free to join another franchise, as long as he can prove himself healthy. The 28-year-old was in competition with Brett Maher for the team's kicking duties at the time he suffered the injury.