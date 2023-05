Wilson has landed on the Broncos' roster as an undrafted free agent, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Wilson recorded 1,371 yards and 17 touchdowns during his senior season at San Diego State in 2022. He is one of seven running backs on Denver's roster heading into OTAs and training camp, so he will need to make an impression if he wants to have any chance at making it all the way through final roster cuts prior to Week 1.