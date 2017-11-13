Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Active for SNF
Sanders (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Sanders was a limited practice participant Wednesday and a full participant Thursday and Friday, leaving little question about his availability for Sunday's game. He played through the same injury in last week's 51-23 loss to the Eagles, catching just one of five targets for 30 yards while logging 45 percent of the offensive snaps. His increased practice participation this week suggests he should be back to his usual role, or at least close to it, for a favorable matchup against New England's inconsistent pass defense.
